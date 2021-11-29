Otley Old Road crash: Elderly driver taken to hospital after multi-car crash causes traffic chaos
An elderly driver has been taken to hospital after a multi-car crash near Otley.
It happened at about 9.50am at the junction of Otley OId Road and the A658.
The crash involved three cars and one driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.
Police reported traffic chaos in the area this morning due to the crash and advised drivers to take an alternative route.
The West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Team tweeted: "Receiving multiple calls regarding a road traffic collision in Otley.
"It is the junction of Otley Old Road and the A658.
"Plenty of phone calls saying the traffic is terrible so please use an alternative route."
A police spokesperson has confirmed the junction is open but the cars are yet to be recovered, as the AA reports slow traffic at lunchtime.
