Northern Rail festive timetable 2018: The changes that will affect Leeds travellers over Christmas and New Year

Northern rail have announced changes to train times over the Christmas and New Year period, which could cause disruption for travellers in Leeds.

Due to signalling and electrification improvement projects being carried out throughout the Christmas and New Year period, a number of services will be re-routed or replaced by a bus service.

On Thursday 27 December, Friday 28 December and Wednesday 2 January, there will be no rail services into or out of Manchester Victoria.

Rail services will be routed to other Manchester stations, or be replaced by a bus service.

Between those dates, services into and out of Manchester Victoria have also been altered.

The routes impacted by the works are as follows:

Thursday 27 December

- Manchester Piccadilly - Hadfield/Glossop. Last service replaced by bus.

Thursday 27 - Friday 28 December and Sunday 30 December - Tuesday 1 January

- Manchester - Bolton

- Manchester - Clitheroe

- Manchester Airport - Manchester - Kirkby/Southport

- Manchester Victoria - Huddersfield via Stalybridge

- Manchester Victoria - Liverpool Lime Street via Warrington Central

- Manchester - Blackpool North

- Manchester Victoria - Leeds. The revised timetable for the Leeds service can be viewed at cloudfront.net

Tuesday 1 January

- Manchester - Liverpool Lime Street via Earlestown

Tuesday 1 - Thursday 3 January

- Manchester - Liverpool Lime Street. Late night services replaced by bus.

- Liverpool Lime Street - Preston. The 23:15 Liverpool Lime Street to Preston service will not call at Prescot, Eccleston Park, Thatto Heath Garswood and Bryn. A bus will be provided.

- Blackburn - Manchester Victoria, via Todmorden. The 23:25 Blackburn to Manchester Victoria service will be replaced by bus.

Tuesday 1 - Friday 4 January

- Blackpool - Manchester. Late night and early morning alterations to services.