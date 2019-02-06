New electric buses for Leeds as transport bosses are handed £2m funding boost

New electric buses will soon be on the streets of Leeds as the city’s eco-friendly transport revolution continues.

The Department for Transport today announced funding of £2.38m for 14 ultra-low emission electric buses in West Yorkshire.

Five of the new vehicles will serve the park-and-ride site planned for Stourton in south east Leeds.

Local authorities and bus operators were given the opportunity last year to apply for funding for ultra-low emission bus schemes.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has been handed a total of £617,000 while £1.77m is going to First West Yorkshire.

Coun Kim Groves, chair of the WYCA’s transport committee, said: “This announcement that these bids for £2.38m to fund 14 ultra-low emission electric buses, five of which will serve the new park-and-ride site at Stourton, have been successful is great news for local air quality.

“Our Elland Road and Temple Green park-and-ride facilities are already removing around 9,000 cars and the pollution they can cause, particularly when queuing, from Leeds city centre roads.

“The development of the 1,200-space Stourton site with these five electric buses to serve it will further enhance those significant benefits.”

The Stourton park-and-ride sceheme was given the green light by planning chiefs at the end of last month.