Motorists warned of traffic disruption during Leeds anti-fracking protest in city centre

Anti-fracking protesters are planning a ‘mass demonstration’ outside a Leeds city centre bank this week which police say may cause disruption.

Environmental campaigners will be protesting outside the HSBC bank on Park Row at noon on Friday.

Leeds Council issued advice from West Yorkshire Police warning of disruption to traffic and business.

The Leeds City Council Business said this on Twitter: “Advice from @WestYorksPolice that protest/demonstration in the City Square/Park Row area of Leeds city centre on Friday 22 February 2019 between 12 noon and 1pm.

“May cause disruption to traffic and business.”

Grassroot groups Reclaim the Power, Frack Free Leeds and Extinction Rebellion Leeds said that they will be staging the protest over what they say is HSBC’s investment in fracking companies.

Their event page stated that they want to “highlight the links between finance and fracking”.

The protest will take place outside the HSBC bank at 12pm on Friday, February 22.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted HSBC for comment.

Last year a 'zombie protest' was organised by Friends of the Earth Huddersfield, Friends of the Earth EWNI, "Dead Against" and Fossil Free West Yorkshire to demonstrate against fracking and fossil fuel industries.

What is fracking?

Fracking is the process of drilling into the earth before a mixture of water, sand and chemicals are into the rock at a high pressure which releases the gas inside.

