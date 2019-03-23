Motorhome crash causes delays on M62 motorway near Leeds

Have your say

A crash involving a motorhome on the M62 motorway has caused delays after two lanes were closed.

The vehicle was photographed by police having slammed into the central reservation of the M62 Westbound.

The crash on the M62. Photo: WYP_Trafficdave/Twitter

The smash at Junction 27 has caused delays for drivers this afternoon

@WYP_TrafficDave tweeted after the incident: "M62 Westbound prior to J27 two lanes closed due to an RTC.

"Vehicle currently being recovered from lane 4. Contractors on scene to assess the damage."

It is not the only incident which has happened on Yorkshire's motorways today.

Earlier on, police stopped protesters on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster just 10 minutes into their protest.