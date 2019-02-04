Motorcycle rider taken to hospital as car and bike crash closes two Leeds roads

An ambulance was called to the scene after a collision between two vehicles in Kippax.

Police received a report of the crash involving a car and a bike at 4.03pm at the junction of High Street and Gibson Lane.

At the time the Police said: "Both roads are closed at this junction and may be for an hour or so. If you can please avoid the area for the time being."

The motorcycle rider was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with minor injuries.

The roads were reopened at about 5pm but motorists are advised that roads in the area may remain congested.