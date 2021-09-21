Jeanette Edwards has scooped herself a 4+ star holiday to Majorca with Jet2holidays for just £5.70 after entering the tour operator’s ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign on its mobile app and successfully bidding that amount.

After placing her bid, Jeanette was told that as she was the only user to bid that amount on the holiday and that amount was the lowest, it meant that she had entered the lowest unique bid and bought the three-night holiday for that same price.

The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands is offering holidaymakers the opportunity to bid on their next holiday every week through its mobile app.

There will be a new holiday available to bid on each week to sunshine hotspots including the Balearics, Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain.

Bids will open at 9.00am on a Monday every week and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day, Jet2 told the YEP.

To get involved, customers need to visit Bid for a break Jet2holidays, decide on the price they want to pay and place a bid.

If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price.

To take part, customers need to download the Jet2holidays app on the App Store or Google Play, fill out the form with their contact details, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers.

Jeanette said: “I honestly can’t believe I have just bought a break with Jet2holidays for £5.70.

"It was a huge shock, and I can’t wait to head off and enjoy this much needed holiday. I’d urge everyone to get involved and place their bid because it could be you jetting off next!”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Congratulations to Jeanette and we hope you have a lovely holiday with Jet2holidays. We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pounds. Everyone deserves the chance to get away and our ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign offers every person to do just that without breaking the bank, so make sure you have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday.”

Unsuccessful bidders will also receive a special discount code giving them £100 off their next holiday with Jet2holidays.

The mobile app from Jet2holidays can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play.

It can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to enhance the holiday countdown and help customers in resort.