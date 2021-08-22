A mobile speed gun.

Mobile speed cameras in Leeds - this is the location of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph camera

Leeds City Council and the police have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

By Joe Cooper
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:45 am

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Sunday, August 22, 2021 onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely. All photos: Google

1. Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph

Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph / Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

2. King Lane - 30mph

King Lane - 30mph / Between 200m north of Alwoodley Lane to 50m north of the Ring Road.

3. Dewsbury Road, Leeds - 30mph

Dewsbury Road, Leeds - 30mph / Between Victoria Road and Holmes Street.

4. A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph / Between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

