The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Sunday, August 22, 2021 onward. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely. All photos: Google
Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph / Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.
King Lane - 30mph / Between 200m north of Alwoodley Lane to 50m north of the Ring Road.
Dewsbury Road, Leeds - 30mph / Between Victoria Road and Holmes Street.
A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph / Between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.