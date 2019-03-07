Minor injuries in crash that blocked country road

Two male occupants of a vehicle that was left on its side on a notorious road were left badly shaken, but uninjured, a witness has said.

The crash happened on Blacker Lane near Netherton at around 8.18am this morning.

The crash on Blacker Lane this morning.

It was thought the car, which had not been speeding, had encountered a vehicle travelling the other way which forced them onto a kerb which then turned the car onto its side.

The emergency services were on the scene within a matter of minutes, but the driver and passenger had only minor cuts and bruises.

One lane has since re-opened while the vehicle is being recovered.