Man injured in rush hour crash on Elland Road, Leeds

A man was injured in a rush hour road accident which halted city centre traffic.
Police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash near a church at the junction of Elland Road and Cemetery Road just before 7am today (Thursday).
The road was closed in both directions and motorists coming off the nearby M621 faced delays.
The road has since reopened.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 6:49am today police were called to a road traffic collision near to City Evangelical Church in Cemetery Road, Beeston.
"A 26-year-old male pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a grey Audi A3. He was taken to hospital for treatment."