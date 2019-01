Have your say

The A64n is closed and traffic is queueing following an accident.

The AA is reporting that the major road from Leeds to York is shut westbound from A659 to A1(M) Aberford By Pass J44 (York / Tadcaster).

Despite the authorities reporting that the road reopened, callers and sensors show that the road remains closed, the AA said.

There is a detour in operation - via A659 through Tadcaster and Boston Spa to join the A1(M) at J45.