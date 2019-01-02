Major Leeds road re-open following 'police incident'

Have your say

A major Leeds road was closed after reports of a 'police incident'.

UPDATE: This is why the road was closed for a period this morning

Police are reportedly at the scene

The A643 in Holbeck was blocked southbound from the A58 to the M621 at junction two at Elland Road at around 7am on Wednesday.

The road is now thought to re-open and traffic is coping well.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

We will bring you updates as we have them.

You can get all of the latest updates by liking our new Traffic and Travel Facebook group here.