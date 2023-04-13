News you can trust since 1890
M621 Leeds closure: Live traffic updates after person hit by car during serious crash at exit slip road

Leeds drivers are being urged to plan alternative routes after a serious crash on the M621 this morning.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST

National Highways said the exit slip road at junction 3 of the M621 westbound has been closed due to a serious collision. West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

The M621 westbound exit slip road at junction three has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: GoogleThe M621 westbound exit slip road at junction three has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Google
The M621 westbound exit slip road at junction three has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Google

M621 Leeds slip road closure as emergency services respond to serious crash

09:56 BST

Crash investigators working at the scene

Highways England has issued an update on the closure in place at the westbound junction 3 exit slip road. It says the road remains closed to traffic while collision investigation work takes place. In the meantime, drivers are being reminded to plan ahead and allow extra journey time.

09:06 BST

How traffic is looking on the M621

Here’s how things are looking on the M621 according to the AA’s live traffic map. It shows the slip roads affected by the current closure.

08:46 BST

Police confirm one person taken to hospital

West Yorkshire Police have issued the following statement:

“Police were called at 5.43am this morning (Thursday, 13 April) to a report of a serious injury collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Dewsbury Road, Leeds. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

“The road has been closed at this time, which includes closing the exit slip road at junction 3 of the M621.”

08:20 BST

Drivers urged to avoid crash scene

National Highways is warning drivers that the exit slip road at junction 3 of the M621 westbound is closed due to a serious collision. It says emergency services and traffic officers are working at scene. Drivers are being asked to consider using alternative routes and allow extra travel time if in the area this morning.

