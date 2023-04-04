Traffic was stopped on the road shortly after 7am this morning (Tuesday) between junction 31 for Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield to allow for emergency repairs to take place to a bridge joint.

Traffic was released shortly after but after two hours the road was closed again due to the “rapid deterioration” of the bridge joint. A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The #M62 in #WestYorkshire is now CLOSED westbound between J31 (#Castleford) and J30 (#Wakefield) due to a damaged bridge joint.

“Specialist resources and contractors are being arranged to emergency repairs to be carried out. Expect disruption throughout the day.”

The M62 westbound has been closed. Photo: National Highways

For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below.