M62: Westbound carriageway of motorway fully closed near Wakefield and Leeds due to 'rapid deterioration' of bridge

The M62 westbound has been fully closed near to Leeds and Wakefield.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

Traffic was stopped on the road shortly after 7am this morning (Tuesday) between junction 31 for Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield to allow for emergency repairs to take place to a bridge joint.

Traffic was released shortly after but after two hours the road was closed again due to the “rapid deterioration” of the bridge joint. A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The #M62 in #WestYorkshire is now CLOSED westbound between J31 (#Castleford) and J30 (#Wakefield) due to a damaged bridge joint.

“Specialist resources and contractors are being arranged to emergency repairs to be carried out. Expect disruption throughout the day.”

The M62 westbound has been closed. Photo: National Highways
The M62 westbound has been closed. Photo: National Highways

For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below.

Live as M62 westbound closed near Leeds due to ‘rapid deterioration’ of bridge joint

Road expected to be closed into the afternoon

National Highways have given the below update on this matter:

Pictures show heavy traffic built up

Live pictures from the cameras on the M62 motorway show that heavy traffic has built up as a result of the M62 closure.

M62 westbound closed

Below is the latest update of this incident from National Highways:

