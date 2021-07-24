M62 travel disruption expected as police detonate unexploded World War Two bomb found on building site

Rawcliffe Road, Goole

Highways England has advised drivers in the area to expect delays as a result of the closure.

The 500lb unexploded device was discovered on a new Beal Homes housing development on Rawcliffe Road, close to junction 36 of the M62 at 11.45am on Thursday.

An MOD team of ordnance disposal experts have been on site since Thursday night and have confirmed that the bomb is live. All persons living in the vicinity have been evacuated.

The bomb will be safely detonated today at an unspecified time.

A cordon was put in place around the site from 8pm on Friday, from which time those living or staying in the wider immediate area were asked to remain indoors.

Businesses within the cordoned area have been asked to close until the works have been completed.

Road diversions will be in place across all affected roads from 8pm.

Drivers travelling eastbound for the south of the River Ouse would need to leave the M62 at junction 35 and junction 34 if they are travelling north of the river. Drivers travelling Westbound along the M62 would need to leave at junction 37.