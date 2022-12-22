News you can trust since 1890
M62 slip-road near Huddersfield closed by West Yorkshire Police due to car accident

The westbound exit slip at junction 24, Ainley Top has been closed due to an accident in the early hours of this morning.

By Richard Beecham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 7:08am

Motorists travelling westbound who would normally exit for Huddersfield are being asked to instead use Junction 25 at Brighouse, as the road is currently the scene of a police investigation.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the slip road at Ainley Top, Junction 24, M62 Westbound.

“Motorists travelling westbound will need to exit at Junction 25 Brighouse as the slip road at Junction 24 is currently closed.

Motorists have been warned to exit the M62 at Brighouse instead of Ainley Top.

“We ask that people avoid the area, to prevent disruption where possible, whilst work is done to reopen the slip road.”

According to National Highways, normal service is expected to resume on the road just before 9am.