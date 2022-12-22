Motorists travelling westbound who would normally exit for Huddersfield are being asked to instead use Junction 25 at Brighouse, as the road is currently the scene of a police investigation.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the slip road at Ainley Top, Junction 24, M62 Westbound.

“Motorists travelling westbound will need to exit at Junction 25 Brighouse as the slip road at Junction 24 is currently closed.

“We ask that people avoid the area, to prevent disruption where possible, whilst work is done to reopen the slip road.”