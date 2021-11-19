M62 near Leeds is closed eastbound following an accident

An accident has closed part of the M62 near Leeds this morning.

By Emma Ryan
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:58 am
Updated Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:00 am

It is on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 for Rothwell and 31 for Normanton.

All lanes are closed as a vehicle is causing obstruction and it could be well into this afternoon before road conditions return to normal.

