M62 near Leeds is closed eastbound following an accident
An accident has closed part of the M62 near Leeds this morning.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:58 am
Updated
Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:00 am
It is on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 for Rothwell and 31 for Normanton.
All lanes are closed as a vehicle is causing obstruction and it could be well into this afternoon before road conditions return to normal.
