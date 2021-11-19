M62 near Leeds closed eastbound this morning following an accident

An accident closed part of the M62 near Leeds this morning.

By Emma Ryan
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:05 pm

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 for Rothwell and 31 for Normanton.

All lanes were closed as a vehicle caused obstruction.

The road has since reopened.

