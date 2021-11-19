M62 near Leeds closed eastbound this morning following an accident
An accident closed part of the M62 near Leeds this morning.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:05 pm
The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 for Rothwell and 31 for Normanton.
All lanes were closed as a vehicle caused obstruction.
The road has since reopened.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.