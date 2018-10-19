M62 motorway lanes reopen after multiple car crash

All lanes of the M62 have reopened following a multiple car crash earlier this evening.

The collision had taken place on the M62 Westbound at Junction 23 near Huddersfield between J23 and Junction 22 and had led to four miles of tailbacks.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Vehicle recovery and collision clear-up work complete. All lanes are open #M62 westbound between J23 (near, #Huddersfield) and J22. Congestion back to J24. Thanks for your patience. Safe travels this evening #WestYorkshire."

