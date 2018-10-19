M62 motorway blocked and 4 miles of delays as multiple car crash closes lanes

Have your say

The M62 is currently blocked after a multiple car crash.

The incident has taken place on the M62 Westbound at Junction 23 near Huddersfield between J23 and Junction 22, which is a collision involving multiple cars.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Carriageway blocked #M62 westbound between J23 (near, #Huddersfield) and J22 following a collision involving multiple cars. @WestYorksPolice @West_Yorks_FRS @HighwaysNEAST on scene.

Traffic released on the #M62 westbound between J23 (near, #Huddersfield) and J22. 2 (of 3) lanes are closed to enable emergency services work at the scene of a multi vehicle collision. Approx. 4.2 miles of congestion on approach.

"We'll keep you updated. Please expect delays."

