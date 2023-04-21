News you can trust since 1890
M62: Live as westbound carriageway closed near Leeds and major delays faced following serious collision

The M62 westbound has been closed this morning following a serious collision.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:24 BST

Motorists are told to expect delays of over an hour after the carriageway was closed between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 26 for Cleckheaton. Footage from the scene shows a car has flipped onto its side.

A spokesperson for National Highways said that there is currently five miles of congestion and that drivers will be kept updated.

For the latest on this developing story follow our live blog below.

There is five miles of congestion on the M62 westbound following a crash on Friday morning. Photo: National HighwaysThere is five miles of congestion on the M62 westbound following a crash on Friday morning. Photo: National Highways
There is five miles of congestion on the M62 westbound following a crash on Friday morning. Photo: National Highways

Live as miles of congestion builds on M62 near Leeds following serious crash

Show new updates
08:48 BST

Congestion easing

Images from motorway cameras along the M62 show that traffic is now moving at a steady pace after two lanes were reopened earlier.

08:36 BST

Two lanes reopened

Two lanes have been reopened but congestion of over five miles remains.

08:22 BST

National Highways statement

National Highways has provided the below information about this ongoing incident:

