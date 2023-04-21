M62: Live as westbound carriageway closed near Leeds and major delays faced following serious collision
The M62 westbound has been closed this morning following a serious collision.
Motorists are told to expect delays of over an hour after the carriageway was closed between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 26 for Cleckheaton. Footage from the scene shows a car has flipped onto its side.
A spokesperson for National Highways said that there is currently five miles of congestion and that drivers will be kept updated.
For the latest on this developing story follow our live blog below.
Live as miles of congestion builds on M62 near Leeds following serious crash
Congestion easing
Images from motorway cameras along the M62 show that traffic is now moving at a steady pace after two lanes were reopened earlier.
Two lanes reopened
Two lanes have been reopened but congestion of over five miles remains.
National Highways statement
National Highways has provided the below information about this ongoing incident: