Motorists are told to expect delays of over an hour after the carriageway was closed between junction 27 for the M621 and junction 26 for Cleckheaton. Footage from the scene shows a car has flipped onto its side.

A spokesperson for National Highways said that there is currently five miles of congestion and that drivers will be kept updated.

For the latest on this developing story follow our live blog below.

There is five miles of congestion on the M62 westbound following a crash on Friday morning. Photo: National Highways