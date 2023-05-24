There are long delays on the M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire within J28 (Tingley) due to a collision between a lorry and a pickup truck.

Recovery are on scene and in the process of removing the vehicles. The J28 entry slip road is closed and traffic on the main carriageway is passing the scene via the end of the entry slip road.

There are 10 miles of congestion on approach leading back towards J25 causing delays of 90 mins above normal travel time.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or via regional twitter feeds, or by calling 0300 123 5000.