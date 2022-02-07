Major delays on the M62 near Leeds as emergency services called to crash

M62 Leeds crash: Major delays of more than an hour as emergency services called to motorway crash
Emergency services have been called out to a crash on the M62 near Leeds.
Highways England first reported the crash at 12.45pm.
It has happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 26 (Bradford) and Junction 27 (M621/Leeds).
Three lanes out of four are closed as emergency services deal with the crash.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Last updated: Monday, 07 February, 2022, 15:22
Queues now clear
All lanes now open but hour-long delays remain
Here is the location of the crash
The AA has reported major congestion across the M62 and traffic now building on the M621.
Delays building to more than an hour with six miles of congestion
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this incident.