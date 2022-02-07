M62 Leeds crash: Major delays of more than an hour as emergency services called to motorway crash

Emergency services have been called out to a crash on the M62 near Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 7th February 2022, 1:14 pm

Highways England first reported the crash at 12.45pm.

It has happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 26 (Bradford) and Junction 27 (M621/Leeds).

Three lanes out of four are closed as emergency services deal with the crash.

There are major delays on the M62 following the crash near Leeds (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Major delays on the M62 near Leeds as emergency services called to crash

Last updated: Monday, 07 February, 2022, 15:22

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 15:22

Queues now clear

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 13:21

All lanes now open but hour-long delays remain

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 13:17

Here is the location of the crash

The AA has reported major congestion across the M62 and traffic now building on the M621.

Photo: AA
Monday, 07 February, 2022, 13:09

Delays building to more than an hour with six miles of congestion

Monday, 07 February, 2022, 13:11

Emergency services called out to crash on the M62 near Leeds

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this incident.

