M62 incident: Live updates as ongoing emergency causes huge delays on motorway near Leeds
A medical emergency has closed the M62 in both directions this afternoon (12 March).
A tweet from National Highways read: “ROAD CLOSED westbound and traffic stopped eastbound due to an ongoing medical emergency. Eastbound stop is due to air ambulance landing in the road. We will provide updates when available.”
Delays of up to 30 minutes are being expected. Follow our live blog below for updates.
Traffic has now been released on the eastbound carreigeway but the westbound road is expected to be closed for some time.
National Highways tweeted: “We will be releasing traffic eastbound within the next 5/10 mins. The westbound carriageway will remain closed within J22 for some time I am afraid but we are putting in a diversion using the exit/entry slip roads.”