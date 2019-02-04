M62 crash involving car transporter causing long morning delays in Leeds

Have your say

A crash on the M62 in Leeds is causing delays of up to 30 minutes for morning commuters.

The accident happened at around 6.45am on the eastbound carriageway between junction 28 for TIngley and 29 for Lofthouse.

There has been a crash on the M62 this morning. PIC: Highways England

It is believed the accident involved a car transporter and a car.

The two outside lanes are thought to be blocked due to the incident.

It is now being reported that drivers are suffering 30 minutes delay in the area.

