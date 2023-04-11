News you can trust since 1890
M62 closed: Lorry crashes to opposite carriageway after hitting central barrier with huge rush hour delays

The M62 in East Riding of Yorkshire is closed westbound between J35 (M18) and J34 (Whitley) following a lorry which has collided with the central reservation barrier and crossed onto the opposite carriageway.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST

Emergency services including Humberside Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Lane 3 (of 3) is also closed on the eastbound carriageway as a result of the incident, Highways Yorkshire said.

Delays of more than 30 minutes to usual travel times have been reported.

M62 traffic: Major delays after lorry collides with central barrier and crosses carriagewayM62 traffic: Major delays after lorry collides with central barrier and crosses carriageway
Diversion Details

Route for vehicles equal or below 15'9" (4.80m) high - Hollow Triangle

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 36 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A614 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1041 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 8 miles to the roundabout with the A19.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 34).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin M62 West.

Route for vehicles above 15'9" (4.80m) high - Solid Circle

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 36 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto A614 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the roundabout with the A1041.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1041 and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A63.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A63 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A19.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A19 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 34).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin M62 West

