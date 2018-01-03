M62 bridge shut to 'vulnerable' vehicles in Yorkshire after 50mph wind speeds recorded

Have your say

Part of the M62 motorway was closed to vehicles after winds speeds reached up to 50mph.

The Ouse Bridge, between Goole and Howden in East Yorkshire, was closed in both directions to high-sided and "vulnerable" vehicles at about 9am, Highways England said.

Wind speeds of up to 50mph had been recorded on the bridge, between junctions 36 and 37 of the M62.

Highways England said on Twitter that the bridge was closed "to high sided and vulnerable vehicles only in both directions due to the strong winds easing in strength".

It added: "Wind speeds of +/- 50 mph currently being recorded."

However, it reopened to traffic in both directions at about 9.40am.

Highways England has now put speed restrictions in place on the bridge.