The motorway has been closed between junction 40 for Dewsbury and Junction 39 for Wakefield this morning (Saturday).
National Highways has said that this is due to a collision and that more information will follow.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.
M1 southbound closed near Leeds following collision
Picture of crash
A resident has been in touch to share the below image of the aftermath of the two-vehicle collision:
Photo of traffic
The below image is taken from one of the cameras over the M1 southbound:
Diversion route
National Highways has provided the below information about diversion routes for those approaching the closure:
Vehicles below or equal to 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M1 at Junction 40
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles until the junction with Charlesworth Way.
- At the junction turn right onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along this road for approximately 300m until the roundabout with A636 (Denby Dale Road)
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39.
Vehicles over 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M1 at Junction 40
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles until the junction with Ings Road
- At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approximately 500m until the junction with A61 (Kirkgate).
- At the junction turn left onto A61 Kirkgate (Northbound) and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the next roundabout.
- At the roundabout take the 4th exit back onto A61 Kirkgate (Southbound) (in effect, making a U-turn) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with A6186.
- At the junction turn right onto the A6186 (Standbridge Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until the roundabout with the A636.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39
Police contacted
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details about this ongoing incident.
M1 southbound closed
