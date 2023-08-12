National Highways has provided the below information about diversion routes for those approaching the closure:

Vehicles below or equal to 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M1 at Junction 40

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles until the junction with Charlesworth Way.

At the junction turn right onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along this road for approximately 300m until the roundabout with A636 (Denby Dale Road)

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39.

Vehicles over 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs