Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Live

M1 southbound: Live updates as motorway closed between Wakefield and Dewsbury due to crash

The southbound carriageway of the M1 has been closed near Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Aug 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

The motorway has been closed between junction 40 for Dewsbury and Junction 39 for Wakefield this morning (Saturday).

National Highways has said that this is due to a collision and that more information will follow.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

For the latest updates on this, follow our live blog below.

Live as M1 southbound closed near Leeds following collision

Show new updates
10:00 BST

Picture of crash

A resident has been in touch to share the below image of the aftermath of the two-vehicle collision:

09:43 BST

Photo of traffic

The below image is taken from one of the cameras over the M1 southbound:

09:32 BST

Diversion route

National Highways has provided the below information about diversion routes for those approaching the closure:

Vehicles below or equal to 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the M1 at Junction 40
  • At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles until the junction with Charlesworth Way.
  • At the junction turn right onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along this road for approximately 300m until the roundabout with A636 (Denby Dale Road)
  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39.

Vehicles over 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the M1 at Junction 40
  • At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles until the junction with Ings Road
  • At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approximately 500m until the junction with A61 (Kirkgate).
  • At the junction turn left onto A61 Kirkgate (Northbound) and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the next roundabout.
  • At the roundabout take the 4th exit back onto A61 Kirkgate (Southbound) (in effect, making a U-turn) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with A6186.
  • At the junction turn right onto the A6186 (Standbridge Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until the roundabout with the A636.
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39
09:20 BST

Police contacted

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details about this ongoing incident.

09:08 BST

M1 southbound closed

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:WakefieldDewsburyLeedsWest Yorkshire Police