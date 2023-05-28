M1 Leeds: Live updates as motorway closed near Wakefield due to a serious collision with miles of congestion
The road has been closed between junctions 38 and 39 for Huddersfield and Wakefield since before 6am this morning (Sunday).
Police have been carrying out investigation work throughout the morning and traffic is being diverted off of the motorway.
National Highways have said that there is over two miles of congestion on the approach to junction 28.
One to two hours until lanes reopened
National Highways has responded to one person saying that it believes it will be between one and two hours before the road is re-opened or some lanes are restored, adding: “Police have had to carry out complex investigation work.”
Diversion route
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.
- Driving North, exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 38 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A637 (Huddersfield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the roundabout with the A636.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 39).
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 North.
Single vehicle collision resulted in ‘serious injuries’
National Highways have released the below statement about this incident:
West Yorkshire Police lead the response to a serious collision which occurred at 05:16 this morning involving a single vehicle, resulting in serious injuries. West Yorkshire Police closed the carriageway to conduct collision investigations which are now in their final stages.
Recovery is now on scene and were are working towards opening the carriageway at 14:00.
There are long delays approaching the closure and along the diversion route.
Over two miles of congestion
Police are in the final stages of their investigation work but over two miles of congestion remains on the M1 northbound.