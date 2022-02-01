LIVE UPDATES: Three of four lanes closed on M62 during rush hour after crash leaves car overturned

There is traffic chaos on the M62 tonight in Leeds after a crash involving an overturned car.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:01 pm

Delays of more than 30 minutes have been reported. Follow below for the latest:

Crash M62 cc The AA

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 18:17

  • More than 30 minutes of delays
  • Crash involving overturned car
  • Queues of more than ONE HOUR now reported at 6pm
Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 18:17

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 18:03

NEW: Now delays of more than an hour have been reported.

The latest:

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 18:01

Three lanes remain closed on the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire tonight between J28 for Leeds and J27 (for Bradford) due to a collision involving an overturned car.

Recovery has been arranged, Highways said.

There are delays of 30 minutes, with 5 and a half miles of congestion on approach.

More to follow.

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 17:59

M62Leeds