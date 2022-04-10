Live updates and latest traffic news as Armley Gyratory fully closed for weekend

This weekend, the Armley Gyratory is fully closed to vehicles and diversions are in place.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 7:31 am
Updated Sunday, 10th April 2022, 7:32 am

It is fully closed to all vehicles while construction work is done.

Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times. Five key diversion routes will be in place, including along the A647, the A657 and the B6154.

Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates:

Last updated: Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 07:38

  • The Armley Gyratory is fully closed this weekend
  • Diversion routes are in place
  • Bus services are diverting
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 07:38

Photos from yesterday of Armley Gyratory

Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 07:35

Latest traffic update

As of 7.35am on Sunday morning, roads and motorways are free from traffic in Leeds.

This is the latest travel map from The AA.

A map showing traffic in Leeds at 7.35am on Sunday April 10, 2022.
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 07:21

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post live blog on Sunday, April 10.

We will bring you the latest traffic updates across the city as the Armley Gyratory remains fully closed.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 19:00

Heavy traffic close to Armley Gyratory on Saturday afternoon

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 11:56

M62 Lane closures removed

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 10:38

Lane 2 now open but one lane closure still in place

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 10:30

Lanes one and two on M62 closed after crash

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 08:15

Gledhow Lane is also closed for roadworks

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 08:01

Video - Armley Gyratory fully closed

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 07:59

What are the diversions?

Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times.

Five key diversion routes will be in place, including along the A647, the A657 and the B6154.

Leeds City Council diversion routes.
Armley Gyratory