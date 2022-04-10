Live updates and latest traffic news as Armley Gyratory fully closed for weekend
This weekend, the Armley Gyratory is fully closed to vehicles and diversions are in place.
It is fully closed to all vehicles while construction work is done.
Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times. Five key diversion routes will be in place, including along the A647, the A657 and the B6154.
Last updated: Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 07:38
As of 7.35am on Sunday morning, roads and motorways are free from traffic in Leeds.
This is the latest travel map from The AA.
Good morning and welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post live blog on Sunday, April 10.
We will bring you the latest traffic updates across the city as the Armley Gyratory remains fully closed.
Heavy traffic close to Armley Gyratory on Saturday afternoon
M62 Lane closures removed
Lane 2 now open but one lane closure still in place
Lanes one and two on M62 closed after crash
Gledhow Lane is also closed for roadworks
