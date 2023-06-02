Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live as lane closures on the A1(M) near Leeds result in delays and miles of traffic

A collision on the A1(M) northbound near Leeds has resulted in lane closures and miles of traffic.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

The crash has happened this afternoon (Friday) on the northbound carriageway between junctions 44 and 45 for the A64 and Wetherby respectively.

Two lanes were closed but one has now been reopened and delays of 20 minutes remain, with three miles of congestion on the approach.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Miles of congestion has built up on the A1(M)Miles of congestion has built up on the A1(M)
