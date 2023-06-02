Live as lane closures on the A1(M) near Leeds result in delays and miles of traffic
A collision on the A1(M) northbound near Leeds has resulted in lane closures and miles of traffic.
The crash has happened this afternoon (Friday) on the northbound carriageway between junctions 44 and 45 for the A64 and Wetherby respectively.
Two lanes were closed but one has now been reopened and delays of 20 minutes remain, with three miles of congestion on the approach.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below.