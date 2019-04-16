Planned roadworks in Leeds.

Listed - All planned roadworks around Leeds this week

Here is a list of planned roadworks in Leeds this week. Delays are likely.

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads. READ MORE: Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds this week

Until April 19.

1. Leeds Road, Bramhope

Until April 22.

2. Marsh Street, Rothwell

Until May 5.

3. Crown Point Road, Hunslet

Until May 13.

4. Harrogate Road, Harewood

