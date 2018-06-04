Leeds travel: Buses diverted as police investigators close road in Pudsey

Buses are being diverted after police ordered the closure of part of Church Lane in Pudsey. Picture: Google
Bus passengers in Leeds are being warned of diversions to service after police investigators closed a road in Pudsey.

West Yorkshire Metro reported that services were being affected by the 'unexpected closure' of Church Lane in Pudsey.

It said First Bus services for routes 4, 4G and 14 were diverting via Robin Lane, Littlemore Road, Roker Lane, Fartown and Greenside.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said investigators had ordered the road's closure so that they could gather evidence in relation to an earlier collision.

