Passengers are being warned to only travel by train if “absolutely necessary” during Saturday’s strikes.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail will walk out for 24 hours tomorrow, with over half the UK’s network expected to be closed.

Over 40,000 Network Rail staff and 14 train operators are expected to join the strike.

Workers previously took strike action across three days in June and again on Wednesday (July 27) in the biggest industrial action across the network since 1989.

“Network Rail has issued a statement to staff today that there is an unconditional pay offer available. This is a deception on the staff and is entirely untrue," said, RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch.

“The offer they have made is entirely conditional on mass redundancies and changes to conditions and working practices that are not yet worked through and are subject to discussions with the trade unions.”

A “very limited” timetable will be running between across England, Wales and Scotland, with some areas of the country left with no rail services at all.

Key service providers in and out of Leeds such as TransPennine, Northern, LNER and CrossCountry will all be running skeleton services, with around 80 per cent of trains expected to be cancelled.

The move is expected to cause travel chaos across both day’s with Sunday’s limited services to be hit by a domino affect.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s strikes, Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said:

“Continued strike action by RMT is disappointing, and while we will do our best to keep those making essential journeys moving, we will only be able to provide a limited service across a handful of routes.

“We are urging anyone planning travel on the impacted date to seek alternative transport and only travel if absolutely necessary, with disruption also expected on the days either side of the strike.”

Anyone making essential trips are being advised to plan carefully, check before they travel and allow extra time for journeys.