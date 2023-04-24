Leeds train delays: Services severely delayed or cancelled as emergency services deal with incident on railway
Train services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morning.
A statement published by Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal & Agbrigg all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 08:30am.”
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.