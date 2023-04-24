News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
8 minutes ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
56 minutes ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
15 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
17 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
18 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’

Leeds train delays: Services severely delayed or cancelled as emergency services deal with incident on railway

Train services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morning.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 06:37 BST

A statement published by Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal & Agbrigg all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 08:30am.”

Affected services include the Leeds to Doncaster train and Leeds to Sheffield train.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

Train services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morningTrain services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morning
Train services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morning
Related topics:LeedsTrain servicesDoncasterSheffieldDisruptionWest Yorkshire Police