Live updates as Leeds train services all face ‘severe’ issues and cancellations

Leeds train delays: Live updates as services from Carlisle, Settle and Wakefield all face 'severe' issues and cancellations
Train services running throughLeeds are facing severe delays and cancellations today.
Trains running from Leeds to Carlisle, Settle and Wakefield are all being affected due to staff shortages today (28 December). Northern services passing through Barnsley, Sheffield, Castleford and Leeds are also being delayed by up to an hour due to a broken rail between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate.
Services running between Leeds and Nottingham will now be terminated at Sheffield. This is due to a staff shortage.
