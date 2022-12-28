Live updates as Leeds train services all face ‘severe’ issues and cancellations

News you can trust since 1890
Leeds train delays: Live updates as services from Carlisle, Settle and Wakefield all face 'severe' issues and cancellations

Train services running throughLeeds are facing severe delays and cancellations today.

By Abi Whistance
7 minutes ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:08pm

Trains running from Leeds to Carlisle, Settle and Wakefield are all being affected due to staff shortages today (28 December). Northern services passing through Barnsley, Sheffield, Castleford and Leeds are also being delayed by up to an hour due to a broken rail between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate.

Follow our live blog below for travel updates.

Leeds Railway Station

Services from Leeds to Nottingham terminated

Services running between Leeds and Nottingham will now be terminated at Sheffield. This is due to a staff shortage.

Trains facing delays of up to an hour due to broken rail track

Disruption to services in Leeds

The following services have been cancelled:

The 13:40 from Carlisle to Leeds will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

The 18:19 from Leeds to Carlisle will be cancelled due to a member of train crew being unavailable.

