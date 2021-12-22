Leeds to London train: Dozens of trains cancelled over Christmas because of Covid-19
Dozens have trains between Yorkshire and London have been cancelled between now and the New Year because of Covid-19.
Earlier this week, LNER said it would be reducing the number of trains it runs between Yorkshire and the capital over the festive period.
It said the cancellations were "as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to COVID-19".
A statement on the LNER website says: "We are running the majority of our services over the Christmas period to support our customers. However, the spread of COVID-19 does mean that there will be some planned reductions, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes.
"These reductions are designed to minimise the impact on as few of our customers as possible and will enable us to provide a more resilient timetable throughout the festive period."
Those who have tickets booked can travel on an LNER train within 24 hours of their original journey.
Read More
These are the trains which have been cancelled so far:
Wednesday, Dec 22 and Thursday, Dec 23
Northbound
09:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
15:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
20:33 Kings Cross to Leeds
21:33 Kings Cross to Leeds
Southbound
05:30 Leeds to Kings Cross
07:15 Leeds to Kings Cross
11:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
12:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
17:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
18:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
Friday, December 24
Northbound
10:33 Kings Cross to Leeds
16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
Southbound
06:56 Skipton to Kings Cross
13:15 Leeds to Kings Cross
Monday, December 27 to Thursday, December 30
Northbound
09:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
15:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
20:33 Kings Cross to Leeds
21:33 Kings Cross to Leeds
Southbound
05:29 Leeds to Kings Cross
07:15 Leeds to Kings Cross
11:44 Leeds to Kings Cross
12:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
17:43 Leeds to Kings Cross
18:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
Friday, December 31
Northbound
10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
Southbound
07:13 Leeds to Kings Cross
12:45 Leeds to Kings Cross