Earlier this week, LNER said it would be reducing the number of trains it runs between Yorkshire and the capital over the festive period.

It said the cancellations were "as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to COVID-19".

A statement on the LNER website says: "We are running the majority of our services over the Christmas period to support our customers. However, the spread of COVID-19 does mean that there will be some planned reductions, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes.

"These reductions are designed to minimise the impact on as few of our customers as possible and will enable us to provide a more resilient timetable throughout the festive period."

Those who have tickets booked can travel on an LNER train within 24 hours of their original journey.

These are the trains which have been cancelled so far:

Wednesday, Dec 22 and Thursday, Dec 23

Northbound

09:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

15:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

20:33 Kings Cross to Leeds

21:33 Kings Cross to Leeds

Southbound

05:30 Leeds to Kings Cross

07:15 Leeds to Kings Cross

11:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

12:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

17:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

18:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

Friday, December 24

Northbound

10:33 Kings Cross to Leeds

16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

Southbound

06:56 Skipton to Kings Cross

13:15 Leeds to Kings Cross

Monday, December 27 to Thursday, December 30

Northbound

09:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

15:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

20:33 Kings Cross to Leeds

21:33 Kings Cross to Leeds

Southbound

05:29 Leeds to Kings Cross

07:15 Leeds to Kings Cross

11:44 Leeds to Kings Cross

12:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

17:43 Leeds to Kings Cross

18:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

Friday, December 31

Northbound

10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

Southbound

07:13 Leeds to Kings Cross