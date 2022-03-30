Drivers are expected to face moderate delays with some facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M621: From 8pm March 16 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 27, carriageway closure for barrier repair, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

A1: From 8pm February 8 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): full closure of the A1M junction 44 north -A64 east link road closed and A64 west to A1M south link closed diversion on Highway England Network.

A58: From 9pm January 10 2022 to 6am March, 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

M62: From 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am May 24, 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

A1(M): From 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, lane closures between, junction 43 and junction 42 for carriageway repairs.

M621: From 8pm March 30 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anti clockwise, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for technology works.

M621: From midday, to 6pm on April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 possible delays clockwise and anticlockwise due to football match.

M1: From 8pm April 6 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

A1(M): From 8pm April 11 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 47 to junction 42 and M1 northbound, junction 42 to junction 47, carriageway closures for structures inspections, diversions on national highways and local authority networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.