Leeds road closures: Almost a dozen for drivers this week with 30 minute delays expected

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week. Picture: Tony Johnson.

A58: From 9pm January 10 2022 to 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

M621: From 8pm January 31 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 7, lane closure for carriageway improvements.

A62: From 8pm January 31 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 28 entry slip closed and lane one closure to mp 113.8 diversion on national highways network.

A62: From 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A62 Gildersome ( M62 junction 27), Lane closures for technology works.

M1: From 8pm February 2 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on highway England network.

M1: From 8pm February 4 to 5.30am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction42 to junction41, Lane closure for Technology works.

A63: From 8pm February 4 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 44 exit slip closed diversion on national highways network.

M621: From 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anti- clockwise, junction 4 to junction 3, slip road closure for inspection/ survey, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

A63: From 8pm February 9 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 46 exit slip closed diversion on national highways networks.

M621: From 9pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road closure for inspection/ survey, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

M62: From 10am to 2pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.