Leeds ranked as hardest place to pass driving test in Yorkshire - according to latest figures

On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but some test centres have far higher pass rates than others.

The coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing, according to data sourced from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

In Leeds some 7,133 tests were taken between April and September with 2,883 of those hopefuls passing. A 40.4 per cent pass rate. Picture: Adobe Stock.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

It sees Leeds rank 21st in the standings for hardest place to pass in the UK.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”

In contrast the easiest place to pass within Yorkshire is Beverley in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Beverley boasts a 75 per cent pass with nine of the 12 passing.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, nearby Wakefield holds a 47.1 per cent pass rate with 2,187 passes out of 4,645 tests taken.

Bradford meanwhile has a 50 per cent pass rate with 2,604 passes from 5,212 tests.

Ranking number one in Britain for the hardest place to pass is Erith in south-east London with a 28.5 per cent pass rate.

Easiest is Mallaig, a port in Lochaber, on the west coast of the Highlands of Scotland with a pass rate of 92.9 per cent.