A new consultation started yesterday (November 2) to deliver improvements on the A6110 Outer Ring Road between the White Rose Shopping Centre, A643 Elland Road and A58 Whitehall Road.

Plans include improvements on the A6110 outer ring road that will reduce congestion and make it safer for people to walk and cycle with it hoped these adjustments will make bus services quicker and more reliable to provide a more attractive alternative to privately owned vehicles.

The A6110 outer ring road is the main arterial route connecting south Leeds and the city centre.

The enhancements are expected to be delivered in four phases taking a junction-by-junction approach. Phase one of the scheme will be at the A643/A6110 junction which is proposed to be delivered by 2024. The remaining phases will be delivered when funding becomes available.

It is hoped that the the consultation can contain feedback on new cycle tracks, bus priority measures including bus lanes with junction upgrades, highway space adjustments and new pedestrian crossings with footway improvements.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds council’s executive member for climate change, transport and sustainable development, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s important we reduce our collective carbon emissions. In Leeds, part of our commitment to this is an ambition to be a city where you don’t need a car. That means making public transport easier to use and promoting decarbonised travel.

We know that people are willing to make small gradual changes from switching to electric vehicles to making more use of public transport and reducing their reliance on private cars."

The A6110 outer ring road is the main arterial route connecting south Leeds and the city centre which extends from A647 Stanningley bypass to the north and White Rose Shopping Centre to the south. The route is intersected by several key radial routes including the A58 Whitehall Road, A643 Elland Road, A653 Dewsbury Road and provides a connection to the M621 and wider motorway network.

Congestion during peak periods is also known to cause delay travel times, reducing bus reliability, and increasing localised pollution and CO2 emissions.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “As Mayor, I’m committed to doing everything within my power to tackle the climate and environment emergency – and one of the keyways we will achieve a net zero carbon economy in our region is by offering people viable alternatives to using their cars.

“This improvement scheme will make it much easier and safer for people to walk and cycle as well as improving the reliability of buses with the introduction of priority bus lanes."

The public and especially local residents are being urged to get involved and have their say here.