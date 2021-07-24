The rally, thought to be in protest against the Government's introduction of 'vaccine passports', has drawn crowds to the city centre this afternoon.

Protesters marched through the city's streets holding placards including 'my body my choice'.

Roads were closed by police while the march took place, causing delays to First Bus services. There is a heavy police presence in Leeds city centre in response to the protest.

The demonstration in the city centre (Photo: @Svengelskamann1)

First West Yorkshire tweeted: "We are currently experiencing delays to services in Leeds due to the Freedom Protest March in Leeds city centre."

Vaccine passport is a term that has been given to a certificate which confirms that a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or that they have recently taken a test which shows they are negative.

During a press conference on Monday, the Prime Minister said proof of a negative test from 18-year-olds and over would no longer be considered sufficient enough for entry for nightclubs from September.