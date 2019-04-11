Leeds news LIVE: Traffic queuing for nearly five miles after crash on motorway near leeds Leeds news LIVE:| M621 updates | Traffic and Travel Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say All the latest updates from the Yorkshire Evening Post live blog. This blog is updated throughout the day. Keep checking back for updates. Huge delays as M62 closed near Leeds after three crash closes motorway - M621 also badly affected Traffic chaos hits Leeds after crashes on M1 and M62 brings roads to 'standstill'