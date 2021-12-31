Leeds New Year travel latest: Bus, train and airport disruptions that could impact your evening plans

Buses will stop at the earlier time of 8pm tonight (December 31) while Leeds station works will continue to cause delays. Here's everything you need to know.

Bus schedule

Leeds' bus services will be running on an altered schedule over New Year. Picture: James Hardisty.

Today's services (December 31) will be operating on a normal Saturday service before stopping at the earlier time of 8pm.

No services will operate on New Year’s Day, with a Sunday timetable in place on Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3.

Services will resume as normal from Tuesday (January 4).

Train schedule

Trains in and out of Leeds continue to face countless disruption as a result of ongoing works.

Improvement works have been taking place at Leeds railway station since Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25) and services are not due to return to normal until Tuesday (January 4).

December 31, 2021 - January 1, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

January 2, 2022: Very limited train services will run to and from Leeds. Bus replacements will be in place for passengers.

January 3, 2022: A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

January 4, 2022: Services are scheduled to return to normal running from 4am.

Leeds-Bradford Airport

A reduced arrivals and departures schedule will continue operate at Leeds-Bradford over New Year, with seven flights departing today (December 31) and a further six tomorrow (January 31).

The airport will then return to a more fuller schedule on Sunday (January 2) with 17 flights currently schedule to take off.

Air travellers will however have to continue to contend with multiple travel restrictions.

Travellers flying out of England will be required to show a negative PCR test, taken within the 48 hours prior to departure, while returning flyers must provide proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test, within the same time period.

Upon re-entering the country travellers must then self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arrival.

Those travelling through Leeds-Bradford are advised to arrive at the airport in plenty of time to allow for any delays.