Leeds motorway closure updates as A1M and A64 shut after serious crash near Bramham Interchange
Police have urged drivers to avoid the A64 and the A1M at junction 44 (Bramham) as parts of both roads remain closed following a crash at about 12.30am. They say closures are expected to be in place for some time.
Drivers warned about 45 minute delays
National Highways is warning drivers that the A1M is closed in both directions at Juntion 44, with long delays on the approach. It estimates that the queues are adding at least 45 minutes to normal journey times. It has also confirmed that it expects the carriageway to remain closed throughout the morning.
Location of road closures
The location of the road closures can be seen here on the Traffic England website:
Police statement confirms crash timing
North Yorkshire Police has issued the following initial statement:
Please avoid the A64 and the A1(M) at junction 44 (Bramham) - roads are closed following a collision at about 12.30am. Closures are expected to be in place for some time, so please check local travel advice and plan your journey accordingly.
Latest advice for drivers
Drivers heading southbound on the A1M are being advised that the carriageway remains closed at J44 (Bramham Interchange). Traffic is being diverted via the exit at J44, onto the A64 eastbound to Headley Bar. Motorists are then being directed to exit and rejoin the A64 westbound in order to return to the A1M southbound.
Motorway closed after serious crash
A section of the A1M motorway and the A64 remains closed this morning as work continues at the scene of a serious crash near Leeds. This was the initial closure warning issued by National Highways at just after 2am this morning: