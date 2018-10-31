Leeds M621 closure: Police release details of incident at Tunstall Road Bridge

Police have released details of an incident which led to a closure on the M621 in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said a woman had been seriously injured when she fell from the overhead Tunstall Road Bridge this morning.

It prompted a significant emergency services response, with the anticlockwise carriageway fully closed to traffic for more than an hour.

Initial reports from Highways England had suggested that there was a serious collision on the major route into the city.

But a police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to the M621 at Hunslet at about 7.16am this morning following a reports a woman had fallen from the overhead Tunstall Road Bridge onto the carriageway.

"Police and ambulance attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

"Road closures were put in place with diversions signposted, but the M621 has now fully re-opened."

He said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Significant tailbacks have built up on the M621, M1 and M62 in Leeds following the earlier closure.

Highways England said congestion should begin to ease now the closure had been lifted.

It said: "Delays on the M1 from J40 northbound at this time but these should start to ease as the queue starts moving. Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this one."