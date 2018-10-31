Leeds M621 closure: Bus diversions as traffic builds up on M1 and M62 following police incident

Major tailbacks are being reported after a police incident prompted the closure of the M621 in Leeds.

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious incident near junction five (Tunstall Road), where the anticlockwise lanes are closed.

Latest: Police release details of incident on M621 in Leeds

Highways England had warned that the closure could remain in place for a number of hours but said a short time later that it could reopen sooner than anticipated.

The agency tweeted: "Super fast work by @WYP_RPU and our #TrafficOfficers mean we are in the process of removing the closure of the #M621 at J5. Traffic currently held for us to collect our kit. Will update once all clear.

First West Yorkshire said its 86 service towards Bramley would be diverting via Church Street, Hunslet Road, Leathley Road, Jack Lane and Dewsbury Road.

The 86 service towards Middleton is diverting via Dewsbury Road, Jack Lane, A61, Hunslet Road and Church Street.

Also in news: Leeds fireworks attack - police release details after blind woman and guide dog targeted by youths

Significant tailbacks have been reported on the M1 northbound, with traffic queuing as far back as Wakefield, and the M1 southbound on the approach to junction 45 (Whitkirk).

There was also congestion on the M62 between junctions 31 (Normanton) and 27 (Birstall).