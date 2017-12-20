Leeds lorry driver involved in fatal motorway crash

A lorry driver from Leeds was involved in a motorway crash that caused the death of a 51-year-old woman .

Police were called to the M6 on Tuesday, December 19, at 12.27am after a crash between a pedestrian and a HGV.

The deceased, from Millom, was formally identified as Tatiana Grieve.

The driver of the HGV was said to be a 54-year-old man from the Leeds area.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mrs Grieve or her vehicle, a silver Toyota Rav 4, on the M6 just south of junction 36 at approximately 12.10am.

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@cumbria.police.uk or call 101 and ask to speak to PC 2190 Batley quoting incident number 4 of the 19th December.