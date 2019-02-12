Leeds has two of the top ten worst roads in the UK for traffic congestion

Data released today shows that Leeds had two of the top ten most congested roads in the UK in 2018.

Leading transport analytics firm Inrix has today published the 20 words roads for traffic congestion in the UK last year.

Data has revealed Leeds has two of the UK's worst roads for traffic congestion.

Leeds features twice in the top ten alongside Birmingham, London and Manchester.

The two worst roads are;

- The Leeds/Saltaire Road from Harrogate Road to Bradford Road which took the fourth spot on the list making it the worst outside London. On average drivers wasted 44 hours per year in traffic on the road.

- The Huddersfield/Leeds Road from Dewsbury to Huddersfield came in at number nine on the list with drivers wasting an average of 40 minutes a year.

According to new analysis by Inrix, road congestion cost the UK an estimated £7.9 billion in 2018.

Costs associated with slow-moving traffic include making it harder to transport goods, reduced productivity, raised pollution and increased accident levels.

Leeds is the UK's ninth more congested urban area, costing each driver an average of £1,057 and 143 hours last year.

Inrix transportation analyst Trevor Reed said: "Congestion costs Brits billions of pounds each year.

"Unaddressed, it will continue to have serious consequences for national and local economies, businesses and citizens in the years to come.

"In order to avoid traffic congestion becoming a further drain on our economy, it is increasingly obvious that authorities need to adapt.

"With the help of new and innovative intelligent transportation solutions, we can begin to tackle the mobility issues we face today."

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Last year UK drivers told us that they are actually becoming more, not less reliant on using their cars - with struggling public transport cited as one of the reasons.

"This is a serious concern when you consider the limited physical space in our cities and the growing pressures to move large numbers of people around to get to their places of work and leisure."

London and Edinburgh are the country's slowest cities with an average speed for journeys into the central business district of just 7mph in peak time.

The A406 from Chiswick Roundabout to Hanger Lane, west London, topped the Inrix list of the worst traffic corridors, with the average driver wasting 61 hours per year in congestion in 2018.